Man threatens to shoot at Frye Hospital, fires rounds at deputies

An Alexander County man was arrested Saturday after officers say he fired shots at them while serving an involuntary commitment.

Around midnight, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hickory Police Officers responded to residence of Ralph Walter Aldridge, 67, in Bethlehem.

Officers were serving involuntary commitment paper after Aldridge made threats to shoot at Frye Hospital, according to a press release from the Alexander Sheriff’s Office.

