Man arrested for animal cruelty after more than 30 dogs found malnourished, injured

Staff Writer
Wednesday, January 3, 2018
NEWTON, NC

On Wednesday, January 3, 2018 Hickory Police arrested Daniel Dawarren Pride; B/M/37 of Hickory; on 33 felony counts of Animal Cruelty; Possession of Firearm by Felon; Possession With Intent to Sell Deliver Marijuana; Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Place for Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Charges stem from an incident today at 535 7th Ave PL SW. Pride is being held on $103,000 bond at the Catawba County Detention Facility. Investigation is continuing.
