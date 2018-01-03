Man arrested for animal cruelty after more than 30 dogs found malnourished, injured

On Wednesday, January 3, 2018 Hickory Police arrested Daniel Dawarren Pride; B/M/37 of Hickory; on 33 felony counts of Animal Cruelty; Possession of Firearm by Felon; Possession With Intent to Sell Deliver Marijuana; Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Place for Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Charges stem from an incident today at 535 7th Ave PL SW. Pride is being held on $103,000 bond at the Catawba County Detention Facility. Investigation is continuing.

