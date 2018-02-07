Maiden's Mayfield signs with L-R for football

Maiden High School head football coach Will Byrne said in his 12 years of coaching he never saw a player that wanted to play college football more than Keygan Mayfield.

Mayfield accomplished that goal Wednesday, signing with Lenoir-Rhyne University to play Division II football.

"It means the world to me honestly to see how many supporters I have here with me. This is all the hard work I put in when nobody's watching when I was by myself. Honestly, I'm just thankful. To see it pay off means the world," the Maiden senior said. "I want to thank God. Glory to God because without him I wouldn't be here or do the things I've done and stayed as healthy as I have. I most definitely want to give the glory to him."

He returned to the Blue Devils after spending his junior year at Davidson Day. The senior played a critical role on both sides of the ball for Maiden (11-1).

"There's no doubt that we wouldn't have been 11-0 had he not come back. He's a very selfless player. When he called me and said he was coming back I said, 'Keygan, I know that you're going to go to college to play defense.' And I said, 'we may need you to play quarterback. That's what's best for Maiden football.' And he said, 'Coach I'll do whatever you want me to do.'"

After accounting for 1,452 passing yards including 18 touchdowns and four interceptions and also rushing for 1,048 yards and 13 scores, Mayfield earned the South Fork 2A Offensive Player of the Year honors.

But the Bears are eyeing Mayfield in the backfield where they hope to use him at corner and perhaps even play some on special teams. Mayfield contributed 42 tackles (2 for loss), four interceptions, 27 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a defensive back for the Blue Devils. He also had a 96-yard kickoff return for a score on special teams.

"The coaches, the love they showed me. I felt like I was home when I was there," the Maiden standout said. "I really am, but it made me feel good that I was going to be there for the next four years."

L-R appears to have put an emphasis on signing local talent. Mayfield shared his two cents on the matter.

"It's great to have them there just to know them and know that we're going to put the 828 on the map and a city to come to on Saturday's," he said.