Maiden's high school stadium to be renamed after legendary coach

MAIDEN – Maiden High's football stadium will soon carry the name of a former head coach who previously had the stadium at the old high school named after him.

The Catawba County Board of Education unanimously approved the Blue Devils’ stadium being named Thomas E. Brown Stadium in honor of the retired former Maiden head coach at its Monday meeting.

The Observer News Enterprise is working to bring you a bigger story.

If you were coached by or have any memories of Tom Brown and would like to share your stories or photos, please email us at onesports@observernews.com