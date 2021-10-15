Maiden Town Hall going pink

At the October 12th Maiden Town Council meeting, Mayor Max Bumgarner. Jr read a Proclamation proclaiming that the month of October 2021 would be Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the Town of Maiden. He also directed staff to have the Maiden Town Hall to be lit up in pink at night for the rest of the month.

