Maiden Post 240 has ruling changed

Having its best season in the program's history, Maiden Post 240 American Legion baseball team has been handed a one-game forfeiture following a reversal of decision by Area 4 Commissioner David Coffey on Tuesday afternoon.

The Salamanders are now 14-8 overall and 12-6 in league play in the East division. This could affect its playoff seeding anywhere from second to fifth place. Pineville falls to 5-11 overall and 5-10 in league play. Post 240 had a non-league contest against Cherryville Post 100 on Tuesday night to finish its regular season.

Late Tuesday afternoon Coffey address the ruling in an email and said: “Gentlemen, Lets put this matter to rest! After reading all the e-mails, listening to all the voice mails, talking to the State Commissioner and reading the State Rule Book on this situation It is my decision that since the first game should have been 7 innings the first game will be a double forfeit! The second game will be counted as played.”

Legion games in North Carolina were changed this season from nine innings to seven.The playoffs are set to begin Saturday.

