Maiden Police looking for men who stole beer, cigarettes

On Thursday July 19, 2018 around four am, the Maiden Police Department responded to the Times gas station located at 5862 Startown Rd Maiden NC. The clerk advised responding Maiden Police Department officers that, two black males had stolen three cases of beer, ten packs of cigarettes, a BIC lighter and two fountain drinks. Upon Maiden Police Department officers arrival the suspects had since left the area driving on Startown Road towards the 321 interchange. Maiden Police Department officers were able to view camera footage in which, a silver newer model Toyota Rav 4 enters the parking lot. The Rav 4 drives around the building before parking on the east side of the store. Two black males exit the Rav 4 and enter the store. One of the black males wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans a “Gas Monkey” brand ball cap and Nike tennis shoes, enters the beer cooler and takes three cases of beer. The other black male wearing a grey t-shirt, jeans and a ball cap with the letter “R” on the front asked the clerk for ten packs of cigarettes. The black males then attempted to purchase the items; the clerk advised the two black males that they could not purchase alcohol at this time. The black males then exited the store and ran to the silver Toyota Rav 4 and left the area without paying for the items. Anyone with information