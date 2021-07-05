Maiden man sentenced in 2019 child sexual assault case

Maiden man was sentenced to a lengthy prison term in connection with a child sexual assault that occurred in April of 2019.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective K. Harrington conducted the investigation that led to charges against Daniel Ray Harris, 54, of Donnie Harris Lane, Maiden, NC. On June 28, 2021, Harris pleaded guilty to felony attempted first degree statutory sexual offense, felony child abuse involving a sexual act and felony indecent liberties with a child. The victim was known by the suspect.

