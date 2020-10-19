Maiden Man Charged with Disseminating Obscenities
By:
Special To The ONE
Monday, October 19, 2020
NEWTON, NC
Lincolnton – Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives have charged a Maiden, NC man with disseminating obscenities.
Detective K. Harrington began investigating the incidents on May 5, 2020 after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding obscene images being sent to multiple female subjects including one juvenile female.
