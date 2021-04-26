Maiden junior quarterback Ethan Rhodes crowned 39th WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Player of the Year

Maiden High junior quarterback Ethan Rhodes was voted as the 2021 WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Player of the Year after leading the Blue Devils to an undefeated season and a South Fork Athletic 2A Conference Championship.

Rhodes finished the season going 106-of-182 (58 percent) for 1,744 yards and 14 passing TDs with 9 interceptions thrown in seven games played (including playoff game).

Every player that was nominated for a weekly WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award was placed on a ballot. The ballots were then sent to each of the coaches in Catawba County for them to vote. They sent their ballots back in, and the votes were counted.