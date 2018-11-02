Maiden girls’ tennis wins West 2A title, will compete for state championship

The Maiden High School girls’ tennis team defeated Surry Central on Wednesday and defeated the Golden Eagles 5-1 to win the Western Regional (Round 4) of the Dual Team State playoffs. The team will travel to Burlington on Saturday to play for the 2A State Championship.

Zoe Huffman(M) def Hannah Pardue 6-0, 6-0

Easton Finger(M) def Sarah Marion 7-5, 6-0

Gracie Arrowood(M) def Mattie Grace Snow 6-0, 6-0

Madi Shull(M) def Haily Robertson 6-1, 6-0

Hannah Sherrill(M) def Mamie Smith 6-2, 6-0

Rachel Carter(SC) def Evan Sherrill 6-1, 6-1