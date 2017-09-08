Maiden football tops St. Stephens 28-7

The Maiden Blue Devils football team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 28-7 victory against St. Stephens on Friday.

Read more about the Blue Devils victory in Tuesday's edition of the O-N-E.

Other local scores:

Hickory 28, Hunter Huss 27

Newton-Conover 44, East Burke 6

More North Carolina Scores

Alleghany County 28, South Stokes 7

Apex 35, Cary 13

Apex Middle Creek 34, Raleigh Millbrook 22

Asheville 23, Asheville Roberson 22

Asheville Reynolds 49, Asheville Erwin 34

Ayden-Grifton 21, Farmville Central 7

Belmont South Point 28, Clover, S.C. 0

Boonville Starmount 20, East Bend Forbush 0

Brevard 42, Madison County 32

Buford, S.C. 27, Monroe Parkwood 24

Bunn 34, Southern Vance 30

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 55, Rosman 0

Cape Fear 40, Fayetteville Sanford 24

Charlotte Catholic 38, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 14

Charlotte Country Day 19, Raleigh Wake Christian 9

Charlotte Garinger 42, Monroe Central 0

Charlotte Harding 35, Gaffney, S.C. 28

Charlotte Mallard Creek 52, Charlotte Berry Tech 12

Charlotte Myers Park 41, South Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Providence 24, Southern Pines Pinecrest 20

Cherryville 29, Valdese Draughn 28

Chocowinity Southside 40, Gates County 29

Clayton 42, Harnett Central 0

Cloudland, Tenn. 42, Avery County 36

Croatan 30, Pamlico County 26

Currituck County 46, Perquimans 0

Davie County 42, West Rowan 20

Durham Jordan 52, Chapel Hill 19

East Bladen 14, Whiteville 6

East Carteret 23, Swansboro 18

East Davidson 49, South Rowan 21

East Duplin 31, Southwest Onslow 7

East Wilkes 60, Walkertown 12

Eastern Alamance 62, Southern Alamance 15

Edenton Holmes 54, Bertie County 20

Fairmont 22, West Bladen 12

Friendship 42, Cary Panther Creek 14

Fuquay-Varina 34, Raleigh Wakefield 13

Gastonia Ashbrook 40, Gastonia Forestview 26

Greene Central 40, Eastern Wayne 21

Greensboro Dudley 14, Durham Hillside 7

Greensboro Page 19, Eastern Guilford 16

Greensboro Smith 14, Southern Guilford 0

Greenville Conley 43, East Wake 8

Halifax County, Va. 36, Person 6

Havelock 54, Greenville Rose 0

Hickory 28, Gastonia Huss 27

Hickory Grove Christian 28, Camden Military Academy, S.C. 14

Hickory Ridge 28, Northwest Cabarrus 14

Hope Mills South View 44, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Jacksonville 57, Rocky Mount Prep 0

Jamestown Ragsdale 20, Southwest Guilford 19

Kannapolis Brown 24, Mooresville 16

Kernersville Glenn 40, North Forsyth 7

Kings Mountain 27, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 17

Kinston Parrott Academy 60, Halifax Academy 16

Kinston 41, Jones County 0

Knightdale 23, Raleigh Broughton 21

Lake Norman Charter 36, Gastonia Highland Tech 7

Lawndale Burns 31, East Rutherford 23

Lee County 55, Hoke County 27

Lenoir Hibriten 48, South Caldwell 0

Lexington 42, Central Davidson 6

Lincolnton 51, East Gaston 12

Lumberton 21, West Brunswick 14

Maiden 28, Hickory St. Stephens 7

Manteo 44, Bear Grass 0

Matthews Butler 27, Richmond County 21

Monroe Piedmont 42, Marshville Forest Hills 19

Mooresboro Jefferson 41, Trinity, Tenn. 13

Morganton Freedom 31, Morganton Patton 14

Morrisville Green Hope 27, Holly Springs 15

Murphy 48, North Georgia Falcons, Ga. 0

Nash Central 33, Northern Nash 30

New Bern 23, Wilson Hunt 6

Newton Foard 22, West Lincoln 20

Newton-Conover 44, East Burke 6

North Duplin 42, Lejeune 8

North Gaston 28, East Lincoln 7

North Johnston 25, North Brunswick 22

North Lenoir 40, Southern Wayne 8

North Rowan 37, China Grove Carson 6

North Wilkes 62, North Stokes 0

Northampton County 48, Riverside Martin 26

Northeast Guilford 34, Western Guilford 22

Northwest Guilford 14, Northern Guilford 0

Orange 28, Rolesville 21

Pasquotank County 44, Camden County 0

Pender County 20, Goldsboro Rosewood 15

Pittsboro Northwood 28, Western Harnett 8

Polk County 24, Landrum, S.C. 0

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 41, Clayton Cleveland 14

Raleigh Enloe 48, Raleigh Athens Drive 35

Raleigh Ravenscroft 47, North Raleigh Christian 21

Randleman 49, Cameron Union Pines 22

Reidsville 49, Winston-Salem Reynolds 6

Richlands 26, South Lenoir 6

Roanoke Rapids 46, Granville Central 0

Rockingham County 37, Burlington Williams 7

Rocky Mount Academy 55, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 16

Rocky Point Trask 15, Rose Hill Union 6

Salemburg Lakewood 35, Newton Grove Midway 0

Seven Springs Spring Creek 36, Newton Grove Hobbton 14

Shelby 21, Shelby Crest 14

Siler City Jordan-Matthews 41, Chatham Central 20

South Brunswick 32, Holly Ridge Dixon 21

South Central Pitt 40, North Pitt 7

South Columbus 42, Red Springs 14

South Granville 54, Northern Vance 0

South Robeson 48, West Columbus 8

Southeast Guilford 27, Greensboro Grimsley 6

Southern Nash 49, West Johnston 0

Southwestern Randolph 17, Providence Grove 0

St. Pauls 46, East Columbus 8

Statesville 37, West Iredell 10

Statesville Christian 21, Charlotte Latin 3

Tarboro 65, North Edgecombe 12

Topsail 42, Jacksonville White Oak 13

Trinity Wheatmore 26, Bartlett Yancey 6

Union County, Ga. 42, Andrews 28

Village Christian 26, Harrells Christian 0

Wake Forest 42, Raleigh Leesville Road 7

Wake Forest Heritage 28, Raleigh Sanderson 7

Wallace-Rose Hill 30, Jacksonville Northside 0

Warren County 27, Louisburg 14

Washington 36, Pinetown Northside 32

Watauga County 50, Wilkes Central 26

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 31, Winston-Salem Parkland 19

Waynesville Tuscola 55, Enka 0

Wendell Corinth Holders 46, Smithfield-Selma 3

West Carteret 42, West Craven 7

West Forsyth 39, High Point Central 13

West Mecklenburg 59, Charlotte Independence 28

West Stanly 42, South Stanly 28

West Stokes 20, Mayodan McMichael 14

Western Alamance 68, Graham 6

Wilmington Laney 26, Erwin Triton 14

Wilmington New Hanover 41, Garner 38

Wilson Fike 31, Wilson Beddingfield 7

Winston-Salem Atkins 48, South Davidson 6

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 21, Pfafftown Reagan 14