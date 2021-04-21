Maiden football leads South Fork 2A All-Conference honors with 9 selections on Sunday; Red Devils’ Shade named Offensive POTY

On Sunday, the South Fork 2A Conference released its 2020-21 prep football honors.

The Maiden Blue Devils, who finished as conference champions with a 6-0 record, had a league-high nine players selected to for All-Conference while West Lincoln (4-2; 2nd place in conference) and East Lincoln (4-2; 3rd place in conference) had eight players make the list, respectively.

East Lincoln sophomore middle linebacker Ben Cutter was awarded Defensive Player of the Year as he earned 91 total tackles (five tackles for a loss) and two sacks in seven games played while West Lincoln senior quarterback Mason Huitt collected Specialist of the Year honors. The latter’s head coach Darren Ponder was tabbed as this season’s Coach of the Year.

In fourth-place with a 3-3 conference record was North Lincoln, and it placed four athletes on the All-Conference list.

Coming in at fifth-place in the conference standings at 2-4, Newton-Conover placed five of its athletes on the list including Offensive Player of the Year Allan Shade II. Shade, a senior, garnered 1,053 rushing yards on 157 carries, along with 13 touchdowns in six games this season.

Rounding out the conference standings are Bandys and Lincolnton with 1-5 conference records, respectively. These two programs, like North Lincoln, had four players selected.

Lake Norman Charter did not field a varsity team this year.

Below are the All-Conference selections in order of standings:

Maiden (lost in 1st round of 2AA state playoffs):

Daniel Harris; Brennan James; Cameron Day; Amarion Craig; Ethan Rhodes; Dru McClough; Aaron Lefevers; D.J. Spring; Chris Culliver

West Lincoln (lost in 1st round of 2A state playoffs):

Mason Avery; Samuel Duncan; Curtis Goins; Mason Huitt; Hunter Leonhardt; Tubby Neal; Ricky Reynolds; Luke Willis

East Lincoln (lost head-to-head with West Lincoln):

Ben Cutter; Paulie Menegay; Lucas McConnell; Trent Smith; Austin Smith; Jeremiah Jones; Markell Clark; Tyler Mizzell

North Lincoln:

Daniel Carter; Jack Carter; Seth Whitley; Kyle Kovalchuk

Newton-Conover:

Allan Shade; Xavion Coulter; Ryan Walker; Quincey Spain; Zane Redmond

Bandys:

Maddox Spires; Cole Howard; Terick Bumgarner; Dylan Thompson

Lincolnton:

Amontre Finger; Bernard Wingate; Andre Smith; Connor Williams