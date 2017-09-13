Maiden to dedicate stadium to Tom Brown on Oct. 20

MAIDEN – Maiden High is inviting its former football players to a reception that will honor former head coach Tom Brown on the night the football stadium is named after him.

Former players and coaches who worked with Brown from 1965 through 2007 are encouraged to attend on Oct. 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., school administrators and athletic personnel said Wednesday in a press release on Facebook.

The reception is set for the school’s soccer field adjacent to the football stadium. It will be catered by Brian McRee and his Brookwood Café staff.

Maiden plays a home South Fork 2A football game against East Lincoln 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

Brown — whose Maiden teams picked up 330 of his 365 career wins — will be recognized at halftime of the game against the Mustangs.

Brown, 74, had two tenures at Maiden and also coached at Bunker Hill and East Burke during a 42-year career as a head football coach.

The stadium at the old Maiden High was named after Brown in 2000 and he coached two seasons, 2006 and 2007, at the new school and stadium.

A ticket is required for the reception and here are the instructions to obtain one at no charge:

From Oct. 16-20, visit the main desk at the high school to register your name and graduating class year and you will receive one ticket (no families please) for the reception.

After purchasing a ticket for the game, go to the soccer field and sign the guest book to gain entry to the reception.

Starting today, call the school at (828) 428-8197 and speak with Sharon Goodson or Rhonda Bohiemier to register for a will call ticket that can be picked up at the soccer field after purchasing a ticket for the game.

For additional information, contact Maiden Principal Rob Bliss, athletic director Caine Houser, assistant principal Melissa Gemes, associate athletic director Butch Parker or the MHS athletic department.