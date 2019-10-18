Maiden businesses host annual Trunk or Treat event for community

Halloween festivities provide local businesses an opportunity to give back to the community and Maiden businesses have turned that opportunity into an annual Trunk or Treat event.

On Saturday, October 19th, Mae's Bakery, Comfortably U, Piedmont Hardware, Rose Mill Antiques, Food Lion, and Lake Electric are partnering together to host a Trunk or Treat event for local youth. The Town of Maiden will also be supporting the event with water, tables, and signs. The event will have games, bounce houses, free food, face painting, Halloween music, and of course, candy.

The Trunk or Treat event is in its second year and will be held in the parking lot of Mae's Bakery and Comfortably U. Parking will be available in the bottom half of the parking lot and in the back parking lot near the gazebo. The top half of the parking lot will be reserved for the event. Kids will be able to trick or treat from local business owners that will have candy stations set up in their trunks. Food and games will be spread out around the parking lot. There will be an area for bounce houses and face painting. The event is designed to provide something for everyone to enjoy.

"The best thing is getting to see the kids come out in their little costumes and watching them be so excited about something," shared Asia Magness, owner of Mae's Bakery. "Last year there were probably 500 kids. I never expected it to be that big."

Local businesses expect the event to be bigger than last year and are prepared with more food and candy to accommodate anyone that wants to come. The focus will be on providing a safe and fun event for local children to enjoy while also introducing the community to local businesses they might not know about. Mae's Bakery offers specialty drinks, ice cream, and baked goods. Comfortably U is a lifestyle store offering clothing, shoes, and local goods. Piedmont Hardware is a traditional hardware store with knowledgable staff. Rose Mill Antiques offers a variety of antiques and collectibles.

"We do a lot of things for the adults but we don't do much for the kids," explained Joanne Lees, owner of Comfortably U. "We wanted to do something to bring the kids in and kids love Halloween. We thought it would be a good opportunity for them to get dressed up and have a good time. It also raises awareness about local businesses. Many people are still surprised when they find out we're here."

The Trunk or Treat event will run from 4-6 pm and is open to the public. All activities associated with the event are free.