Maiden-Bunker Hill football game moved to Monday
From staff reports
Friday, September 1, 2017
NEWTON, NC
Friday night's varsity football game scheduled between Maiden (2-0) and Bunker Hill (0-2) is now rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
The Blue Devils will travel to face the Bears 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
Newton-Conover will travel to face Hickory also at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
Bandys and St. Stephens each had a bye this week.
Fred T. Foard defeated North Lincoln 40-26 on Thursday.
