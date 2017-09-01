Maiden-Bunker Hill football game moved to Monday

Friday night's varsity football game scheduled between Maiden (2-0) and Bunker Hill (0-2) is now rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.

The Blue Devils will travel to face the Bears 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

Newton-Conover will travel to face Hickory also at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

Bandys and St. Stephens each had a bye this week.

Fred T. Foard defeated North Lincoln 40-26 on Thursday.

