Maiden’s Senior’s Morning Out are full of excitement and fellowship

Mornings are full of excitement and fellowship for seniors living in Maiden thanks to the Seniors Morning Out program.

Seniors Morning Out is a program designed for Catawba County seniors, sixty years of age and over. The half-day program operates Monday through Thursday in five locations throughout the county; East Hickory, West Hickory, Newton, Catawba, and Maiden.

Seniors that utilize the Maiden location have developed their own community. They encourage and check on each other, share meals together, and go on adventures together. Seniors meet at 8 a.m. at the Maiden Parks and Recreation Center for breakfast. After breakfast, a typical day with Seniors Morning Out consists of crafts, games, music, sing-a-longs, and fun activities. Maiden’s Site Supervisor, Lisa Adams, facilitates conversations focusing on topics vital to seniors. These conversations include depression, diabetes, arthritis, and general aging and health topics. Adams also coordinates adventure trips for the group. Their next outing is scheduled for October 24th and includes fun activities in Taylorsville and Hiddenite.

“This is a place of great fellowship,” shared Adams. “We have fun. I know I’m doing something right when they’re telling me they’re having a good time and they're excited to come back.”

While the meals and conversation topics are important to the seniors, the fellowship is what keeps them coming back week after week. Seniors Morning Out provides participants a place to gather, to keep tabs on each other, and to make sure everyone’s needs are being met.

“I love people and I like to come here to be around people, to encourage others and be encouraged myself,” participant, Nancy Hartsoe, said. “We have great times together. We play bingo and go places. We’ve become a big family. If you don’t have anywhere to go, don’t sit at home and get old by yourself. You’ve got people here that really care.”

Seniors Morning Out locations are also used as a pick-up location for the Meals on Wheels volunteers. Meals on Wheels has twenty-eight delivery routes throughout the county. Volunteers make deliveries just one day a month. Routes take about one hour to complete and volunteers are always needed. Both programs are free to participants but donations are accepted. The programs are supported by Catawba County United Way, Catawba County, and the community.

“It’s not a huge commitment but it makes such a huge impact,” explained Heather Ball, Catawba County Nutrition Manager. “The Meals on Wheels recipients don’t have the same opportunities as our Seniors Morning Out folks to come fellowship and connect socially with other people. The Meals on Wheels volunteer might be the only person they see.”

For more information on becoming a volunteer or a participant in the Seniors Morning Out and Meals on Wheels programs, visit https://www.catawbacountync.gov/county-services/social-services/senior-n... or call 828-695-5610.