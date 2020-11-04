Low turn-out on Election Day

The sun was shining and the weather was mild for the final day of voting in Catawba County. Parking lots were nearly empty as a few voters showed up to cast their ballots.

Unlike typical election days with the last push of voters standing in long lines, there were only small lines Tuesday. In fact, last minute voters could walk right up and right into the Newton branch of the Catawba County Library.

