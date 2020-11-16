Love and service to the fire department connects two love stories
By:
Kate Wimberly
Monday, November 16, 2020
NEWTON, NC
Carol Cheslock, wife of Tommy Cheslock for around 31 years, celebrates his service and their time together through the donation of over 539 patches collected from a variety of fire departments.
Carol is a Vietnam-Era veteran from the Air Force and Army Reserves. She achieved her EMT-I certification and desired to work for a fire department.
To read more of this article see the Tuesday, November 17th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.
Category: