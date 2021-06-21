Long Time O-N-E Editor Passes

Newton resident and retired managing editor of the Observer-News-Enterprise, Sylvia Kidd Ray passed away at her residence on Sunday, June 20, after a period of ill health.

Ray started her journalistic career at the age of 7 at the O-N-E with a column titled “My Cats”. A lifetime journalist, she was the managing editor at the O-N-E for 30 years and wrote a lifestyle column for the Hickory News. She won numerous North Carolina Associated Press awards during her tenure and acted as a role-model and mentor for many journalists in the south.

