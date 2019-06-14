The Loft 'n' Downtown Newton:  Celebrating a year in Newton

The Loft 'n' Downtown Newton is a boutique that carries specialty clothing, jewelry, candles, home décor, and other items.

Billie Wilkinson opened her boutique last year in early June.

To celebrate her one-year anniversary she is having drawings the month of June with everything in the store 25 percent off, with the exception of Paparazzi.

Along with selling her merchandise, Wilkinson's hopes are to host parties and other events for little girls and women.

She has an area set up especially for parties, complete with costumes and other decorations.

In May, she hosted the Newton charter of The Red Hat Society for a tea party and fashion show.

The ladies played Bingo and had tea and desert while watching other ladies’ model some of the clothing in Wilkinson's store.

“Everyone enjoyed everything,” she said.

Also, in May, Wilkinson hosted a “Sip & Shop.” Ladies enjoyed wine and hors d' oeuvres while shopping.

“Everyone sat around and talked,” Wilkinson said. “We had a lot of fun.”

A portion of the proceeds were donated to The Corner Table to help feed people in need.

Wilkinson plans to have another “Sip & Shop” the week of Newton's Soldiers Reunion.

“I'm looking forward to hosting another one,” she said.

Wilkinson wants to send out a message to the community asking them to support small and local businesses.

“I want for more people to support local business,” she said. “Without the small stores, Newton wouldn't be here.”



If interested in doing a charity event or party, contact Wilkinson.

For more information, call 828-461-3353 or visit www.TheLoftNewton.com