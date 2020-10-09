Loendorf to direct county library system
Catawba County has named Siobhan Loendorf to serve as Library Director for the Catawba County Library System, effective October 3, 2020. Loendorf joined the county’s library team as a librarian in 2011 and has served as assistant director since 2014 alongside recently retired director Suzanne White.
Loendorf is taking the helm of the County’s seven-branch library system with locations in Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, St. Stephens, Southwest Hickory and Sherrills Ford-Terrell. She will be responsible for all aspects of library system administration and operations, which includes financial, staff and facilities management and oversight of a broad array of community resources and programming.
