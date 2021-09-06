Local speaks out against traffic problems in his neighborhood
By:
By Kate Wimberly
Monday, September 6, 2021
NEWTON, NC
Eric Heller Hodge, Newton resident, has raised the issue of dangerous traffic conditions through his neighborhood. He states that beginning at 5am, noise levels and speeding traffic are an issue on East D Street, around the location of the new fire department, heading towards Newton.
To read more of this article see the Tuesday, September 7th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.
Category: