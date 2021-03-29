Local pastors share vaccine experience

On March 11th, 2021, four members of our local African-American clergy were vaccinated at Catawba Valley Medical Center in an effort to produce a positive example to others in their respective communities to receive the vaccine. Those who participated were: Rev. David Roberts, Morningstar First Baptist Church, Hickory; Rev. Marcus Williams, Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Hickory; Rev. Antonio Logan, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Hickory; and Rev. Donald Gray, Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Catawba, NC.

