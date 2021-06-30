Local methamphetamine trafficker arrested

Investigations conducted by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Special Enforcement Group (SEG) led to the execution of two search warrants at residential properties on 28th St NE in Hickory. These areas are near Kool Park Rd. These search warrants were executed on Saturday, 06/26/2021 around 5:00 p.m.

