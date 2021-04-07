Local Group 5 vaccination information

HICKORY – As the state’s vaccine rollout plan has opened up to everyone over age 16 on April 7, Catawba County Public Health, Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center will continue to provide a joint vaccination appointment request process through www.CatawbaVaccine.org. Due to limited vaccine supply and high demand for vaccination appointments, individuals who request appointments through www.CatawbaVaccine.org should expect to wait a few weeks before appointments become available.

