Local camps begin this week

Newton Parks and Recreation, Team Life Volleyball Club to host summer camp

The Newton Parks and Recreation Department and Team Life Volleyball Club are sponsoring a summer volleyball camp at the Newton Recreation Center.

The camp will be held June 13-15 at the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave.

The camp will be divided into three age groups. The beginner’s group for players ages 9-12 will meet from 9 a.m.-noon. The intermediate group for players ages 13 and older will meet from 1-4 p.m. The advanced skills group for players ages 16 and older will meet from 5-7:30 p.m.

The fee for the camp is $80 for players who preregister and $100 for players who register the day of the camp.

The camp will be led by Abby Dowell and Team Life Volleyball Club. The camp will consist of specific skill training, drills, and competitive play. Each athlete will have the opportunity to focus on improving their fundamentals while being exposed to more advanced skills.

Attendees should bring a water bottle, knee pads, shoes, and a great attitude.

For more information or to register, contact Carol Stiles at 828-695-4317 or cstiles@newtonnc.gov.

Red Devil Baseball Camp

The Newton-Conover High School baseball program will be conducting a camp June 13-15 for ages 5-13. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon at the high school baseball field.

The cost is $45 if registered by June 8 and $50 beginning June 9.

Registration will start on June 13 at 8:15 a.m. The camp will be led by the Newton-Conover baseball staff and players. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt. For more information please contact Allen Sigmon at allen.sigmon@n-ccs.org or 828-465-0920. Make checks payable to NCHS Baseball and mail registration and fee to: Allen Sigmon 338 West 15th Street Newton N.C 28658

CVCC women’s basketball team, individual camps

The CVCC women’s basketball team will host two summer camps this summer.

The first will be an individual skills camp for girls ages 7-15. The camp will be held June 14-16. The individual camp will run from 8 a.m. until noon (early drop-off and late pickup will be available). The cost of the camp is $90 pre-registered or $100 at the door. There is a $50 deposit by June 1. Walk-ins must pay full in cash.

The Lady Red Hawks will also host a team camp on June 14-16. High school varsity programs are encouraged to sign up an compete against other varsity programs. Spots are limited to the first 20 teams. Price is $200 per team. All registration fees must be paid by May 31. Each team will be guaranteed three games. The first game will start at 1 p.m. each day.

Bunker Hill 5th Annual Youth Soccer Camp

Bunker Hill High School will hold its fifth annual youth soccer camp June 18-22 for boys and girls ages six to 14 years old.

The cost is $45 per session or $55 for both sessions. There is a $5 discount for two or more from the same family. The price includes a free meal.

The camp will teach skills and fundamentals on the game of soccer.

The first session runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with the second session taking place from 6:45 to 8 p.m.

Registration can be found online at the Bunker Hill website or register at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 18th at Bunker Hill Soccer Field.

Conover Indoor Athletics Softball Camp

Conover Indoor Athletics, a premier softball training facility in Catawba County, will be hosting their first ever summer camp. The camp will go from Monday, June 25 through Wednesday, June 27 and focuses on softball players between the ages of 6-14. A skills camp on hitting and fielding will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and cost $100 while a pitching skills camp will go from 2-4 p.m. and cost $50.

The camp instructors include CIA owner/operator Steve Barrymore, former UNC Charlotte 4-year starter Emily “Forbes” Schroeder, former Lenoir-Rhyne 4-year starter Megan “Laxton” Coffey, as well as other local softball coaches and players.

For more information or registration visit http://conoverindoorathletics.com, email ConoverIndoorAthletics@gmail.com or visit CIA at 1661 4th St. SW Conover NC United States 28602, located in old Cheerwine building behind Nagano Japanese Restaurant.

CVCC women’s volleyball camps

Catawba Valley Community College head volleyball coach Shannon Hudson, assistant volleyball coach Mark Wimberley and CVCC volleyball players will once again hold a week-long set of camps from June 25-29 at the Tarlton Complex on the campus of CVCC.

From June 25-27, the Red Hawks will host a Basic Skills Camp (8-11 a.m. daily) for players in the first through fifth grades, an Intermediate Skills Camp (12-3 p.m. daily) for athletes in the sixth through 10th grades and an Advanced Skills Camp (4-7 p.m. daily) for players in the ninth through 12th grades.

An All Skills Camp (8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily) and an ELITE Camp (2-7 p.m. daily) will also be held on both Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29.

Each of these camps costs $125, and all campers receive a Red Hawks Camp T-shirt and a daily snack for the three camps on June 25-27 or lunch/dinner for the camps held on June 28-29. All camps have a maximum registration of 50 players.

Also returning in 2018 are the Red Hawks Mini Clinics, which cost $25 per player per session. A serving clinic will be held Monday, June 25 from 11 a.m. until noon and 3-4 p.m., as well as Thursday, June 28 from 1-2 p.m.

The final mini-clinic — a Position Clinic — takes place Tuesday, June 26 from 11 a.m. until noon and 3-4 p.m., Wednesday, June 27 from 11 a.m. until noon and 3-4 p.m. and Friday, June 29 from 1-2 p.m.

To register for these camps or clinics, fill out a camp registration form, which is available at www.gocvcc.com/sports/wvball/Camp.

For more information on the camps and/or mini-clinics, contact coach Hudson at cvccvolleyball@yahoo.com or call 828-327-7000, ext. 4566 or 4239.

Andy Poplin Basketball Camp

The 2018 Andy Poplin Basketball Camp will run June 25-28 for boys and girls ages 5-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hickory High School.

The cost is $100.

Join Coach Poplin and staff for this basketball skills training camp. Each day at camp will offer station work including ball handling, dribbling, passing, foot speed, and quickness, offensive and defensive concepts and much more. There will be competitions and league games each day. Players should bring a bag lunch.

Sign-ups can be made at the Hickory Foundation YMCA.

For more information call (704) 425-7896 or visit andypoplinbasketball.com

St. Stephens Youth Baseball Camp July 9-12

St. Stephens High School will host its annual youth baseball camp July 9-12.

The cost is $50 and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12 Noon daily.

The camp is open to all rising second to ninth graders. The Indians coaching staff, as well as current and former players, will be on hand assisting the camp. There will an emphasis on fundamentals, competition, and teamwork.

For comments or concerns contact St. Stephens Head Baseball Coach Adam Windham at 828-256-9841 Ext. 376103 or email him at adam_windham@catawbaschools.net

2018 Greater Hickory Metro Basketball Camp

Hickory Parks and Recreation is sponsoring the 2018 Greater Hickory Metro Basketball Camp July 9-13 at Highland Recreation Center. The Greater Hickory Metro Basketball Camp is for boys and girls who will be going into the first through ninth grades.

Drill for Skill and fundamental drills in all areas of the game of basketball will be featured each day to help each camper become the best player they can be. In addition, competitive contests and team games that will showcase their talents will be held daily.

Locations will be held at Highland Recreation Center 1451 8th St. Dr. NE.

The boys session will run from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The girls session will follow from 1-5 p.m.

For more information contact Camp Director Gary Bowne (828) 381-1856 or via email 1453bowne@charter.net or call Hickory Parks and Recreation at (828) 261-2247 or email hmbasketball@hickorync.gov

The cost is $70.

Applications will be available at all city recreation centers or online at www.hickorync.gov

Maiden High School Youth Softball Skills Camp

Hosted by Maiden High School softball coaching staff, college players, and current MHS team members, there will be a youth skills camp July 11-12 for ages 7-14 or grades third through eight at Maiden High School.

The cost is $40 to pre-register or $45 the day of camp. All campers receive a T-shirt and certificate for participation.

Campers will learn ways to develop offense -- hitting, baserunning and bunting -- and also work on defense.

2018 Greater Hickory Metro Basketball Elite Camp

Hickory Parks and Recreation is sponsoring the 2018 Greater Hickory Metro Basketball Elite Academy July 16-20 at Highland Recreation Center. The Greater Hickory Metro Basketball Camp is for boys and girls who will be going into the sixth through rising 12th grades.

The Academy is for the serious player who wants to excel as a basketball player. The academy will be led by college coaches, professional players, high school coaches and professional skill development instructors. The week of instruction will include DRILL FOR SKILL fundamentals in all areas and competitive games.

The Elite Academy will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily at the Highland Recreation Center. The cost is $70.

Applications will be available at all city recreation centers or online at www.hickorync.gov

For more information contact Camp Director Gary Bowne (828) 381-1856 or via email 1453bowne@charter.net or call Hickory Parks and Recreation at (828) 261-2247 or email hmbasketball@hickorync.gov

Winks Camp runs July 23-26 from 8 a.m. until Noon

This camp, which runs July 23-26 from 8 a.m. until Noon, is for rising sixth graders thru rising ninth graders for the 2018-19 school year.

The cost of the camp is $125 and includes a camp shirt and volleyball.

This camp is designed to enhance your skills using high repetition training, and teach you how to make the most of your middle school team tryout or your first-time youth player.

Participants are grouped according to ability and all skills are taught [serving, attacking, passing, defense, setting, and blocking].

Winks camp is for the beginner player and the seasoned club/travel ball player. Winks Camp staff work hard in grouping campers by ability prior to camp and then evaluate skill level during camp and move campers to appropriate skill level to maximize learning, growth and camp enjoyment. The goal is to give each camper a positive experience playing the great game of volleyball. We want each camper to improve their skill level, confidence, and love of volleyball.



Lil Winks Camp July 23-25

This camp, which runs July 23-25 from 1-4 p.m. is for rising third through rising fifth graders for the 2018-19 school year.

The cost is $100 and includes a camp shirt and volleyball.

The camp is designed for beginner players. Each camper will be introduced to the beginning skills of volleyball (passing, serving and positions). The focus will be on introducing skills, positive reinforcement, and feeding their love for the game of volleyball.



The camp is run by Coach Chris Winkler. Head Volleyball Coach at Northview Middle School, Impact Certified, Gold Medal Squared Certified, Club Coach for Carolina Select Volleyball Club, Wake Forest Volleyball, Florida Gator Volleyball and Appalachian State Camps Coach. Coach Wink has experience coaching all levels of volleyball from youth all the way to Elite College players. Camp has coaches from area middle schools, club coaches and former college and area high school players.



The camp is being held at Carolina Select Complex - 2018 Clement Blvd NW, Hickory, NC 28601.