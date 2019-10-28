Local business named quarterfinalist for the Independent We Stand Indie Award

Dana's Fine Jewelry of Newton has been named a quarterfinalist for the Independent We Stand Indie Award, and needs your support to win the national small business contest.

Independent We Stand (IWS) is an organization that promotes independently owned businesses and "buying local". IWS annually recognizes one locally-owned business as the Independent Small Business of the Year. The award is known as "The Indie". As one of the top twenty-five quarterfinalists, Dana's Fine Jewelry has the opportunity to win the 2019 Indie award. Voting continues at www.IndieBizAward.com through November 17, 2019. Voters can place up to twenty-five votes per day in support of their favorite local business. 152 businesses from across the country were part of the nomination phase and Dana's Fine Jewelry garnered enough votes during that phase to become a quarterfinalist.

"This year's quarterfinalists represent the nation's favorite independent businesses that go above and beyond to support their local economies," said Bill Brunelle, co-founder of Independent We Stand. "This award is our way of honoring the hard work they do every day to contribute to their communities."

The winning business of the Indie award will receive prizes with a combined value of more than $25,000, including a branding, advertising, and public relations makeover from The Meridian Group, $1,000 STHIL equipment certificate, plaque to display in their business, social media recognition, and a lifetime premium membership with Independent We Stand. The winner will be announced on November 25, 2019, before Small Business Saturday on November 30, 2019.

"That would go a very long way for a small business," said Dana Ramseur, owner of Dana's Fine Jewelry. "Our marketing isn't like these big companies. We have budgets and this would be amazing."

During the same time this contest is happening, Dana's Fine Jewelry has also launched a contest of their own benefiting local schools. The second annual Young Artists Jewelry Design Contest is accepting jewelry designs from high school students in Catawba County. Designs must be completed in color and on 8.5 x 11-inch paper. The student's name, grade, school, and teacher name should be included with the submission. Only pendant or necklace designs are eligible for this contest and each student may submit one design. All submissions are due to Dana's Fine Jewelry by November 15, 2019. The designs will have two winners, a Judge's Choice and a People's Choice. The winning designs will be created out of precious metals and gemstones, raffled off, and proceeds will be donated to the winners' schools. The Judge's Choice winner will receive a $250 scholarship and the People's Choice winner will receive a $75 scholarship.

Along with the Young Artists Jewelry Design Contest, Dana's Fine Jewelry is involved with or has participated in fundraising for many groups in Newton and the surrounding areas, including the Backpack Program of Catawba County, the Corner Table Soup Kitchen, Hartman's Haven Dog Rescue, and Relay 4 Life.

"We're constantly trying to do things for the community, donating and helping different organizations," shared Ramseur. "I'm all about using your business to help in the community."

To stay up to date with Dana's Fine Jewelry, visit www.danasfinejewelryinc.com