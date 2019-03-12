Local business is blooming

ABC Florist, located at 214 South College Avenue in downtown Newton, stays pretty busy this time of year. With the arrival of spring right around the corner, owner Bud Reinhardt tells us that after twenty years of business, he is prepared for the 30 plus phone calls the florist can get in a day.

Mr Reinhardt gets started early in his own greenhouse behind the florist where every flower, every arrangement that goes out, is grown right there on the premises. The Florist plans 6 months ahead, so when the big holidays come around, they are ready. Would you believe they are about to start planting poinsettias for Christmas?

Between Valentine’s Day, Easter, and Mother’s Day, ABC Florist makes 250 hanging baskets, and 250 hydrangeas. There are a ton of calls for roses, potted tulips, and the ever popular spring mix with assorted spring and summer plants, perfectly placed in a terracotta bowl.

ABC Florist was given the Catawba County Fraternal order of Police’s Appreciation Community Service Award. Mr Reinhardt volunteers for the booth Catawba County has at the fairgrounds every year. What Bud Reinhardt is most proud of is being selected by the Catawba County Sheriffs Department to make a wreath to be placed on the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. The wreath is now at the VA medical center in Hickory NC where it has been placed in a shadow box for everyone to view.

ABC Florist is open Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm, and 8am to12pm on Saturdays. ABC Florist is one of the only few florists left in Catawba County that will open on Sundays for funerals, Mr. Reinhardt told me he just can’t say no when it comes to funerals.