Lloyd, Foor lead Foard wrestlers in TigerLand Classic victory

The Fred T. Foard wrestling team defended its home turf on Saturday, besting a field of 18 programs to win the team championship during its host event — the 21st Annual Tigerland Classic.

The Tigers, who won their second-straight team title at the event, tallied 167.5 points, which were 18 more than second-place Byrnes (S.C.).

“It was great to see all of our guys contribute to this win,” said Foard head wrestling coach Mike Carey. “We still have a lot to improve in, but it's a good way to end the calendar year.”

Foard was powered by two individual champions in Hunter Lloyd at 170 pounds and two-time defending state champion Landon Foor at 182 pounds.

Lloyd earned the 170-pound title by pinfall against West Wilkes’ John Shepherd, while Foor defeated Avery’s Lucas Andrews by 20-5 technical fall to claim the 182-pound title.

Both Lloyd and Foor entered the event as top seeds in their weight classes.

Other than his championship wrestlers, Carey was pleased with another pair of his wrestlers in third-place Jamie Richard (126 pounds) and third-place David Weaver (160 pounds), who both had breakthrough performances at the tournament.

“We had a placer at 126 and 160 that we didn't know we would get and that really helped our team,” Carey said. “We are really happy for those guys.”

Byrnes (S.C.) finished in second place with 149.5 team points, and the Rebels had the most individual champions (three) in Daniel Kitts (152 pounds), Bryce Cartee (160) and Zach McRae (285).

Byrnes also tied for the most placers in the top-four — seven. Third-place Avery, which tallied 129.5 team points, also had seven wrestlers finish in the top four places.

Rounding out the top five teams were West Wilkes (111 points) and Fort Dorchester (S.C.) (89.5 points).

Bandys — the only other Catawba County team in the event — finished in 17th place.

2019 Foard Tigerland Classic

Team scores

1. Fred T. Foard, 167.5

2. Byrnes (S.C.), 149.5

3. Avery, 129.5

4. West Wilkes, 111

5. Fort Dorchester (S.C.) 89.5

6. Hickory Ridge, 87.5

7. Lake Norman, 86.5

8. Piedmont, 86

9. Fort Mill (S.C.), 78

10. West Brunswick, 76.5

11. Ashe, 55.5

12. North Gaston, 54.5

13. Wheatmore, 42

14. West Iredell, 32

15. West Forsyth, 27

16. Northwest Cabarrus, 19

17. Bandys, 13

18. East Rutherford, 11

Championship finals

106: Hunter Jones (Hickory Ridge) d. Christian Zickefoose (West Brunswick) 9-3

113: Jake Cauble (Piedmont) fall Chris Compton (Byrnes) 1:26

120: Tripp Collins (Piedmont) m.d. Kaiden Fisher (Lake Norman) 16-7

126: Matteo Vargo (Fort Dorchester) fall J.T. Richards (Lake Norman) 0:54

132: River Griffith (Avery) m.d. Ethan Oakley (Wheatmore) 15-7

138: Timmy Kennett (Lake Norman) d. Braden Wharton (Foard) 6-5

145: Chandler Amaker (Fort Dorchester) d. Collin Shulman (Hickory Ridge) 7-5

152: Daniel Kitts (Byrnes) d. Bradley Parker (Avery) 7-1

160: Bryce Cartee (Byrnes) d. Joshua Cizmadia (Fort Mill) 8-6

170: Hunter Lloyd (Foard) fall John Shepherd (West Wilkes) 1:53

182: Landon Foor (Foard) tech. fall Lucas Andrews (Avery) 20-5

195: Garrett Shumate (West Wilkes) fall Timothy Peterson (Ashe) 0:40

220: Levi Andrews (Avery) d. Dallas Rash (West Wilkes) 3-1

285: Zach McRae (Byrnes) fall Justin Dunavont (North Gaston) 1:11