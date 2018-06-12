A Lincoln County Grandmother Charged with Abducting Grandchild

A warrant has been issued for a Lincoln County grandmother who refused to return an eight-month old child to its mother.

Deputy M. Schaeffer was dispatched to a keep the peace call on June 11, 2018 at 5:40 p.m. so Rebecca Lynn Stanley could pickup her daughter without incident. The grandmother had been baby-sitting the eight-month old child since June 6, 2018 while the mother was working.

When Ms. Stanley stated she was bringing the child’s father with her who was recently released from jail, the grandmother refused to return the child and left before the officer and caller arrived.

The child is described as having blond hair, blue eyes, weighs about 17 pounds, and is two feet tall. She has a birthmark on her head near the neck.

The grandmother, Shelley Lovin Heafner, 62, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Lincolnton, NC is charged with one felony count of abduction of a child. The suspect may be operating a silver in color four-door 2007 Chevrolet Impala with North Carolina license plate of MZE 5355.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Heafner or the child is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.