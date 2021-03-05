Library hosts a new seed swap program

For the past six years, Catawba County library has held a community garden at their Newton location. The space used to be an empty lot, until the Youth Services librarian, April Green, had the desire and vision to transform it into a garden space. Through a partnership with the Cooperative Extension Center, library staff, and volunteers, it came to fruition. They have had about 10-15 recurring volunteers. Volunteers have included children aged 3 years and up.

