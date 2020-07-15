Library’s community garden feeds and engages

Driven by a desire to enhance quality of life for the local community, the Catawba County Library seeks to educate and engage with people in a variety of ways. From early childhood literacy and career development to technology tutoring and adult learning, the library touches on all aspects of life.

That broad range also includes healthy eating and fitness, library pursuits that are supported by partnerships with the Catawba County Cooperative Extension and LiveWell Catawba, a nonprofit committed to creating and supporting a culture of wellness for county residents.

