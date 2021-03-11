Lenoir-Rhyne Announces Fan Policy for Spring Football Games

In accordance with current local, state and federal health guidelines, Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics has announced its attendance policy for home football games this spring. As previously announced, no fans or parents from visiting teams will be permitted at LR home football games this spring.

Lenoir-Rhyne will welcome a maximum capacity of 1,200 fans into Moretz Stadium for its two scheduled regular season games this spring. The Bears host Barton at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, and Catawba at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

Bears Club seating will be designated on the home side bleachers for members who give at a level to receive season tickets. The remaining seating throughout Moretz Stadium will be designated for students, faculty and staff along with parents and family members of the Lenoir-Rhyne football program. Due to the limited capacity, no general admission tickets will be sold and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The seating capacity takes into consideration the ability for spectators to safely social distance while watching the game.

Gates will open 60 minutes prior to kick-off. The Bears Club gold lot will also open sixty minutes prior to game time for members who receive gold level parking benefits contingent on field conditions due to inclement weather. No tailgating will be allowed on campus and no food will be permitted inside of Moretz Stadium. There will be no concessions available. Spectators will be required to follow all COVID safety protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing. All fans will be required to go through a health screening and temperature check when entering the stadium.

Lenoir-Rhyne will continue to stream as many home events as possibly on the Lenoir-Rhyne Sports Network. All home broadcasts can be found at lrbears.com/watch or on Roku on the SAC Live app.

The Lenoir-Rhyne administration will continue to monitor the guidelines set forth by governmental agencies in the coming weeks and months. Any decisions about future attendance policy changes will be based on the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, spectators and the greater Hickory community.