Lenoir man arrested for Hickory murders, another arrested for accessory after the fact to murder

One man is arrested for murder, another arrested for accessory after the fact to murder.

On September 1, 2017, Hickory Police, with the assistance of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Lenoir Police Department, arrested and charged Daniel Jeremiah Minton, w/m dob: 08-04-1997, of Lenoir, for the Murders of Branique Stephan McKnight and Janarion Kaverio Knox. Minton was arrested in Lenoir, NC after turning himself in at the Lenoir Police Department. Minton is currently being held without bond in the Catawba County Detention Facility on these charges.

Maurice Craig Brown, b/m dob: 02/18/1997, of Lenoir, was also arrested in connection with this case and charged with two counts of Accessory After the Fact to Murder. Brown is currently being held without bond in the Catawba County Detention Facility on these charges.

The Hickory Police Department is continuing this investigation and asks anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information about this incident to contact Inv. S. Hudson at 828-261-2620 or shudson@hickorync.gov .