Late runs propel Foard girls, Maiden boys to victories

The Fred T. Foard girls and Maiden boys basketball teams capitalized on strong second-half performances to pick up non-conference victories on Wednesday night.

Girls basketball

Fred T. Foard 54, Maiden 50

Overcoming a 17-point deficit, the Tigers picked up their second win in as many weeks against the Blue Devils, winning by four points in Maiden.

Sophomore Alexis Wolgemuth paced Foard (4-2) with a team-high 22 points, while freshman Samaria Tipps added 17 points.

Maiden (1-5) pulled out to a 32-15 halftime lead paced by five 3-point baskets, including two by Gracie Arrowood and one each from Alyssa Keener, Anaia Shank and Cree Bass.

However, the Tigers outscored the Blue Devils 21-8 in the third quarter to pull back in the contest, and Wolgemuth scored the go-ahead lay up with 1:41 remaining to help seal the road team’s victory.

Maggie Sigmon led Maiden with a team-high nine points, and teammates Maggie Andrews and Arrowood scored eight points apiece.

Boys basketball

Maiden 58, Fred T. Foard 44

Anthony Breland scored 24 points, leading the Blue Devils to a 14-point home victory against the Tigers on Wednesday night.

Maiden (3-3) and Foard (2-4) played a back-and-forth first half with the Blue Devils taking a slim 27-24 advantage into the break.

In the second half, the Blue Devils outscored the Tigers 31-20 with Breeland leading the charge with 15 second-half points, helping Maiden secure its third win under first-year head coach Justin Brittain.

Micah Haynes added 14 points and 13 rebounds in the win for the Blue Devils, who earn their second win of the season against the Tigers.

Clay Patterson and Peyton Hemphill both scored 11 points to lead Foard in Wednesday’s contest.