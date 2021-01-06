LADY TROJANS BASKETBALL SNEAKS AWAY FROM RIVAL MAIDEN: Bandys’ Marty Huggins hits go-ahead layup in final seconds of season-opening win on Tuesday night, 49-47

It is finally here. Prep basketball is finally back, and on Tuesday night there was a classic affair between rivals Bandys and Maiden as its respective varsity girls’ basketball programs put on quite a finish.

In a conference-only schedule for the 2020-21 season, it was definitely a pressure situation down the stretch for both clubs with the outcome in question.

Nevertheless, to the victor go the spoils and that it did for the Lady Trojans (1-0, 1-0 South Fork 2A) with a nail-biting one possession victory.

Tied at 47-all, a bounce off of the glass went in the favor of Lady Trojans’ senior guard Cailyn “Marty” Huggins as she capitalized on the putback lay-in with 5.6 seconds remaining in the contest.

“[Marty] Huggins was good for us tonight,” said Bandys head coach Nicki Brittain. “Defensively, she was going after ‘em. She wasn’t sitting back on her heels. She was going after steals, getting rebounds...That’s what I’ve wanted out of her as a senior is for her to step up, and she did.”

Now with the ball, for possibly the final shot to tie or take the lead, the Lady Blue Devils (0-1, 0-1 South Fork 2A) came away deflated as Bandys sophomore guard Whitney Drummond intercepted the inbound pass to seal its fate.

“She had never (been in that position); we’ve ran things in practice, but we’ve never told her [Drummond] to do what we told her to do out there,” said Lady Trojans head coach Nicki Brittain. “She looked at us with her eyes wide open, and she did it. We told her to sit there, look for interceptions..she did; she executed that, and I’m super proud of her.”

