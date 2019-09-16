Lady Tigers persevere in tri-match wins over Hickory and South Iredell on Saturday

The Fred T. Foard Varsity volleyball team came into enemy territory on Saturday, September 14 locked and loaded as it earned 3-0 set sweeps against Hickory and host-South Iredell.

The Lady Tigers proved once again just how elite it is even against stiff competition in the form of the Lady Red Tornadoes and the Lady Vikings.

Foard opened up its first match of the day with Hickory (7-3, 3-0). The set scores in that contest were 25-13, 25-15 and 25-15.

The usual suspects for the Lady Tigers came in and conquered.

Megan Dorsey led the way in that Catawba County match-up with 10 kills, 11 digs and three aces.

Nevertheless, it was a great collective effort to get the job finished.

Michelle Thao followed up with nine kills of her own, 13 digs and two aces in the win. Sierra Ward was a monster on defense with four blocks while Haley Johnston spread the ball quite nicely with 18 assists. Last, but certainly not least, senior Dara Shaffer demonstrated her grit and hustle, garnering 12 digs.

When the Lady Tigers are truly in sync, there’s no stopping them.

This would also bode true against the home team, South Iredell (9-3).

Foard had to be against the Lady Vikings as it was a contender for its biggest competition thus far in the season.

Foard managed to escape sets two and three to remain unbeaten (12-0, 4-0). The set scores were 25-14, 29-17 and 37-35.

As shown by that third set score, South Iredell had no intention of giving up.

Fortunately enough, the Lady Tigers overcame the odds and worked together as a complete unit to earn the victory.

Dorsey, Thao, Johnston and Shaffer all contributed mightily once more.

They wouldn’t be the only ones as Sara Lingle and sophomore, Martina Foster helped give Foard the edge it needed.

Lingle and Johnston took charge setting up their teammates as they garnered 18 and 26 assists, respectively.

Dorsey and Thao did their thing, combining for 29 kills. Dorsey also obtained 15 digs and two aces while Thao collected eight digs.

Foster would not be outdone, however, proving just what she is capable of growing into in only her second year.

She hung in there with Dorsey and Thao as she obtained 14 kills of her own. She also did her thing on defense, earning four blocks in the process.

To the victor go the spoils. Without good coaching though, great players are just great players.

Foard head coach Meredith Lombardi and her staff have to be commended for getting the team to focus in crunch time and know when to pick their spots.