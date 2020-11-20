Lady Tigers find its ‘hidden gem’ in 3-0 sweep of conference enemy Bunker Hill on Thursday

The first week of prep volleyball action is officially in the books for the 2020-21 season, and the 'Queens of the 2A castle' are still unbeaten.

On Thursday night, the Fred T. Foard Lady Tigers' varsity program entered into its first home contest on Linda Richards Court this season following a 3-0 sweep on Tuesday over one of its conference foes: Patton.

Furthermore, the Lady Tigers were facing off against Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference enemy Bunker Hill – who came off a four-set victory over Hibriten on Tuesday night.

Foard (2-0, 2-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) once more won a match via a 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-7 and 25-9) – which is its 31st sweep dating back to the 2019-20 season, as well as its 13th consecutive victory.

Foard's third-year head coach Meredith Lombardi was just happy that her squad was able to get out there and compete through the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic:

“It was just like, 'finally!' and I'm sure everyone has been saying the same thing,” she said. “It's just so good getting to actually compete against another team rather than just my girls in practice. For me, my sanity is finally (there). I know the girls are ready to play.

“It's just weird being in November. Normally, things are over in November, but we're very grateful that we're still going. That's kind of just been our motto honestly the whole season, 'Hey. Another day of volleyball. We get to play.' That's what we're kind of holding onto right now because we don't know what's going to happen.”

