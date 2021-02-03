Lady Tigers’ Dellinger's 4th quarter rally not enough; fall to Bunker Hill, 74-63, on Tuesday

It was a long awaited match-up on Tuesday night between the Fred T. Foard and Bunker Hill varsity girls basketball programs, but it finally happened.

Originally scheduled for Jan. 26 but postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, fans alike had to patiently wait for the battle of the top-2 teams in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.

The Lady Bears traveled into Jerry Copas Gym as the top animal while the Lady Tigers weren’t far behind its adversary.

Both programs were coming off a week of rest as the Lady Tigers last played on Jan. 22 while Bunker Hill last competed on Jan. 21.

Sometimes that much rest can be good and other times it can be difficult for one's shooting touch.

Nevertheless, the Lady Bears (7-0) maintained its poise and was able to come out with a 74-63 victory despite a fourth quarter surge by Foard freshman guard Davoney Dellinger. Dellinger garnered 10 of her 18 total points in the final period even after missing a few good looks in the previous quarters.

“Davoney stepped up (in the) fourth quarter, knocked down some pretty big shots there towards the end. A couple of threes and a couple of jumpshots,” said Foard head coach Brandy Dawkins. “Her shots weren't falling (early), and she was hanging her head. Here, it's about next play. Get back on defense, and then keep shooting. You can't dwell on that. You have to get right back into the next play.

“But she's picking it up. There's some growing pains there, but as her coach, I got to send her through all of it to get her better...Next year, where she is today, she'll be 10 times better...She will know then, 'I got it. Next play. Next play.'”

