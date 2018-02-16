Lady Red Devils win South Fork 2A conference tournament title

The sixth-seeded Newton-Conover varsity girls basketball team defeated fourth-seeded Lake Norman Charter 54-28 Friday at the Tarlton Complex on the campus of Catawba Valley Community College.

Newton-Conover was led by a near triple-double by Newton sophomore Chyna Cornwell. She finished with a game-high 20 points, 21 rebounds and 9 blocks. Ivy Eller contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.

No player scored in double figures for Lake Norman Charter (16-10).

Read more in Tuesday's edition of the O-N-E for more. Don't forget to check out post game interviews on the O-N-E Facebook page.

NC 10 15 17 12 -- 54

LC 5 4 9 10 -- 28

Lake Norma Charter: Kezia Johnson 5, Vanessa Bissinger 4, Destiny Benson 5, Alex Behnke 2, Emily Lynch 1, Jennifer Williams 7, Annie Thomas 2, Jillian Villanti 2. Newton-Conover: Jayla Woods 1, Aaliah Walton 7, Tamiya Artis 6, Jahlea Peters 8, Ivy Eller 12, Chyna Cornwell 20.

Records—Lake Norman Charter 16-10; Newton-Conover 16-10.