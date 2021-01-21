Lady Red Devils’ defense ignites offensive production in 63-18 home victory over North Lincoln on Wednesday night

The Lady Red Devils varsity basketball team (5-0, 5-0 South Fork 2A) came out with reckless abandon en route to a 63-18 win over North Lincoln (1-1, 1-1 South Fork 2A) on Wednesday night.

Defense to offense was the name of the game, and Newton-Conover displayed that in stride on its home court.

Lady Red Devils’ sophomore point guard Cassidy Geddes led the charge with this format as she collected the team’s first bucket on a passing lane swipe.

The defending 2A state champs continued its defensive efforts in the first half as it clamped down on the Lady Knights, holding it to only one field goal. North Lincoln’s only bucket in the opening half came via junior Meghan Dymes in the first quarter.

The Lady Red Devils held a 23-2 lead going into the second quarter led by the scoring ability of Geddes and senior forward Grace Loftin.

Loftin finished the quarter with six points while also controlling the glass with five boards compared to North Lincoln’s three rebounds in the frame. Meanwhile, Geddes obtained 10 points in the period – including a pair of triples that opened things up offensively – along with three steals and an assist.

The Lady Red Devils continued to clog the passing lanes as a few timely steals by senior guard Jayla Woods, senior forward Nalece Duncan, junior forward Monet Wilson, junior center Emma Fox and senior forward Emily Sandel translated into easy points.

Sandel earned three assists in the first quarter on transition efforts by her and her teammates (two of which led to baskets by Loftin). Fox contributed with five points, a rebound, a block and the aforementioned swipe.

Continuing its dominance in the second quarter, the Lady Red Devils closed out the first half on a 16-0 run sparked by Loftin and Fox in the paint as the pair garnered six points apiece in the period. Loftin also collected a pair of steals while Geddes earned two steals, a block and five of the team’s 10 rebounds in the quarter.

“We’re balanced this year,” said Lady Red Devils head coach Sylvia White. “Our kids believe in everybody. The balance is there. Everybody’s got a chance to get a good look. (I’m) just proud of what they’re doing. They’re hungry. They want to keep playing for a long time if they could.

“Our number one goal tonight was to be LRD, and we believe that means being a team, that we outplay everybody...we have class, and we do it for the whole quarter...We were really concentrating and...trying to make sure that we played our game tonight and making sure we maintained it. They come together tonight. Everybody on the bench was pulling for everybody. It didn’t matter who was out there...They understand that they’re a part of something...They don’t care who gets it done as long as we get it done. It’s been a big part of (why) we’ve had this early success.”

As for the Lady Knights, it earned seven rebounds and Dymes added in a block to finish out the dismal half.

However, Lady Knights junior guard Lilly Stump began to turn the momentum in her squad’s favor as she opened up the third quarter with a quick two points and the team’s first field goal since the beginning of the contest.

Stump continued her poise and stride in the period as she cashed in on a big three-pointer on the left side followed by an And-1 layup. She scored all eight of the team’s third quarter points. Stump finished as the team’s leading scorer with 10 points, as well as three steals and a board.

Eventually, the Lady Red Devils got back into stride and went on a tear in the interior, leading to Fox scoring six points on three solid assists by Loftin.

Geddes also opened up the floor on the outside as she connected on another pair of triples in the quarter to extend the Lady Red Devils’ lead, 57-10, going into the final period.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Red Devils didn’t score often, but it really didn’t need to.

On the other side, though, North Lincoln’s junior forward Addie Reid, sophomores Julia Frantz and Aubrie Cada, along with Stump, scored two points apiece to close out the game with 18 while the last big bucket for Newton-Conover came on a triple by Geddes early on.

For the Lady Red Devils, Geddes earned 19 points (including five triples), five assists, five rebounds, five steals and the aforementioned rejection. Geddes is currently shooting 51 percent from beyond the arc while last season she finished at 30 percent.

“She’s shooting the ball really well,” said White about Geddes’ improvement. “Cassidy’s developed into finding our offense. We know the importance of getting Grace [Loftin] or Emma [Fox] or Nalece [Duncan], or whoever’s in the post the ball, and that’s the key to us being a good shooting team from outside is being able to still run the offense and execute it...Not just Cass, but everyone of the kids. They start to see that; they start to believe it, and that’s the difference.”

While, Loftin followed suit with 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Fox rounded out the scoring effort with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a pair of blocks.

The Lady Red Devils head out on the road on Friday for a match-up with rival Maiden (1-3, 1-3 South Fork 2A) – who are coming off of its first win of the season on Tuesday against East Lincoln, 53-48.