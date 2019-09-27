THE LADIES ARE IN CHARGE:Fred T. Foard’s varsity volleyball and girls’ tennis teams remain unbeaten

It’s been a magical Fall sports season for Fred T. Foard High School.

The female athletes are definitely in charge as two of its varsity teams remain undefeated so far.

The Lady Tigers’ tennis and volleyball squads have overcome any obstacles put in front of them in 2019 and are on the warpath for something quite historic -- should the two remain unbeaten the rest of the way.

Currently, in tennis, the Lady Tigers are sitting pretty at 12-0 while the volleyball team stands at17-0.

It’s hard to even pull a few wins in-a-row together, but these two programs have stared those few games in the face and then some.

Its tennis program is led by sophomore, Alexis Wolgemuth. Also in the fold for the Lady Tigers is junior Clare Boger and senior Hannah Cummings.

The trio has helped their team. Most recently, the three won their matches with Patton on Thursday, September 26.

Wolgemuth defeated Kadira McClure in straight sets: 6-0 and 6-0. Boger and Cummings defeated their opponents in straight sets, as well. Cummings won 6-1 and 6-1, while Boger defeated her opposition 6-4 and 6-4.

Wolgemuth and Cummings were also paired together in the doubles win, 8-0, over McClure and Danielle Wilson.

“We have done an excellent job of focusing on ourselves and not our opponents,” said Lady Tigers’ 1st-year tennis coach, Shawn Miller. “We just try and show up and give our best individual effort on a daily basis. Doing that helps us focus on things that we can control and not stress about the things that we can’t. So far this has lead to a lot of victories for us as a team and allowed us to win the vast majority of our third set tiebreakers. I believe that is a testament to how mentally tough the girls are.”

As for the Lady Tiger’s varsity volleyball squad, Michelle Thao, Megan Dorsey and Dara Shaffer have led the way to the team’s accomplished season with home games being played on Linda Richards Court at Copas Gymnasium.

In the three matches played this week (against West Iredell on Monday, Patton on Wednesday and Alexander Central on Thursday), the Lady Tigers (17-0, 8-0) swept all three in three straight sets.

On Thursday, Dorsey led the way with 13 kills and Thao finished with eight. Sarah Lingle garnered nine kills, nine digs, three aces and 16 assists while Shaffer earned 24 digs of her own.

Haley Johnston shared the ball with 20 assists, and Martina Foster collected eight kills and three blocks for her troubles.

Although he doesn’t get to watch the volleyball team play as much, Miller said that Foard female athletes are a hardworking and humble bunch across all sports, and he believes that applies to the volleyball team, as well.