KNOCK ON WOOD: Former Lady Red Tornadoes soccer star Izzi Wood ends 1st season at App State with great potential for the future

Star athletes' success in high school doesn't always translate at the next level, but sometimes it does.

For ex-Hickory High soccer forward Isabelle “Izzi” Wood, it did just that. In her first collegiate season, Wood proved she belongs at the Division I level with Appalachian State University.

The Mountaineers began the 2020 season in a state of flux as it lost three of its first five games.

Just when things started to look good – after going on a two-game win streak following losses in the first three games of the season – App State took another hard dive as it finished its next five games at 0-4-1.

Like almost any collegiate athlete newbie, there were some rough patches in the beginning.

During that span, Wood attempted nine shots with none of them prevailing. However, with things looking bleak, she connected on her first goal of the season in the second outing against Troy on Oct. 16 in what would also be the game-winner, 1-0.

That win sparked a chain reaction of good for her team – although there was a minor setback against South Alabama in the next contest – as App State won its regular season finale against Coastal Carolina at home on Oct. 25 before heading off to the Sun Belt Championship in Foley, Alabama.

