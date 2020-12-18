King receives award for volunteer work with Catawba County Library

The North Carolina Public Library Directors Association has named Catawba County resident Sylvia King as its Library Friend of the Year 2020. King, a retired educator, is treasurer of the Catawba County Friends of the Library, a role she has held for 13 years.

The NCPLDA award for Library Friend of the Year recognizes community engagement, mentorship, and impact on the community, library staff, and the library profession. It’s presented to an individual who has provided outstanding leadership or support to libraries.

