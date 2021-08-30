Jessica White promoted to Lead Finance Department for the Town of Maiden

Monday, August 30, 2021
NEWTON, NC

Jessica White has been named Finance Officer for the Town of Maiden. Town Manager, Todd Herms selected White for the position because “she has a proven trackrecord of being a hard worker, great teammate, and very knowledgable about the town’s finances. Jess will serve our citizens well, her leadership style aligns with our goals for the Finance Department, and I know she will do great things in her new role.”

