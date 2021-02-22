An important message from Sheriff Brown in conjunction with Catawba County Schools

Recently Catawba County Schools and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office became aware of two instances where students were contacted via the Internet by persons who desired to exploit them.

These persons contacted both students on their Chromebooks via chat rooms associated with internet-based gaming sites. These persons then provided students with a link inviting them to a Zoom meeting where attempts were made to exploit them by soliciting inappropriate images and videos.

To read more of this article see the Tuesday, February 23rd edition of the Observer News Enterprise.