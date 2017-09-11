Impending weather causes changes to athletic schedule changes

The possible impact of Hurricane Irma caused changes to Catawba County athletic schedules for Monday.

Thursday was chosen as the date for the majority of Monday's rescheduled contests. Some athletic events have yet to announce a makeup date.

Fred T. Foard

Volleyball- Monday's game at Draughn has been re-scheduled for Tuesday, September 12th at 4:30 at Draughn.

Men's Soccer- Monday's game at Draughn has been re-scheduled for Thursday, September 14th at 6:00 at Draughn. The JV game scheduled for today against Asheville has been cancelled.

Tennis against Bandy's today has been cancelled.

Newton-Conover

Men's Soccer rescheduled to Tuesday 9/12

Today's match at Lincoln CC has been postponed.

Thursday's match has been moved to Rock Barn CC starting at 3:30 p.m.

Maiden

We moved today's soccer match against Bandys to Thursday at 6 p.m.

St. Stephens

Women's Golf - Match scheduled at Watauga today has been moved to Thursday.

Men's Soccer - Today's game at Freedom has been moved to Thursday.

Bunker Hill

Soccer @ W. Iredell -- Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. (Varsity Only)

Volleyball @ W. Iredell -- Tuesday Sept 12 at 5 p.m. (JV & Varsity)

Cross Country @ Murry's Mill -- Thursday Sept. 14 at 5 pm