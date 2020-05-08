HPS celebrates child nutrition and bus drivers, local superheroes

Since mid-March, with the closing of schools, more than 100,000 meals have been prepared and delivered to children enrolled with Hickory Public Schools.

The child nutrition employees and bus drivers have collaborated to prepare packages of breakfast and lunch meals to last for five days--with distribution to children every Tuesday. The school buses deliver to bus stops and a drive-thru for school families is also available at two locations--Longview and Viewmont Elementary Schools.

