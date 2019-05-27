Honoring Those Who Have Fallen

Ron Harris opened this year’s Memorial service saying, “ American Legion has conducted this service for about 70 years, in honor of all veterans that paid the ultimate price.”

Bandys High School JROTC commended by Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Bryan Green posted the colors.

Bill Richard was the speaker this year. He is the Adjutant Post 48 Hickory, as well as Department of NC Historian, Past Department of NC Commander and Past National Executive Committeeman Department of NC. He began his speech with: “United they stood, united they sacrificed”. Richards spoke of an American Soldier in Afghanistan’s post on FaceBook, he wrote, as the United States of American gets ready to vote I hope everyone exercises their precious rights to vote. Whether Republican or Democrat wins, that we all remember that we have far more as Americans that unites us than divides us, “United we stand, divided we fall, God Bless America”.

Richard says “we continue to lose heroes every day”. “Some are only teenagers, many were in their 20’s. From the American Revolution to our current operations against terrorism, one million American men and women have made the supreme sacrifice while serving in wars of conflict. We honor all of them, not just those with the highest medals or the heroes that fought in the most famous battles”.

Richard added, “They all died so we can continue to cherish the things that we love. Freedom, country and family”.

He continued with, “That is why we gather on Memorial Day to Honor the memory of our fallen warriors that have given everything for our country. We are also reminded on this day, in each generation, brave men and women will always step forward, take the oath of allegiance of American Arm Forces, willing to fight and if necessary, dies for the sake of our freedom. We should all remember that freedom isn’t free, It is only possible because our fallen warriors have paid a high price”.

At the end of the service, wreaths were placed followed by Newton Conover JROTC retiring the colors.